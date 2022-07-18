Shop owner resigns

AN exhibition of works by artist Eleanor Short is ... [more]
Monday, 18 July 2022
A BUSINESSMAN has resigned from Henley Town Council’s events sub-committee.
Laurence Morris, proprietor of Laurence Menswear, in Duke Street, has stepped away due to pressure of work.
Town centre manager Laurie-Jane Cann said: “He has left because he is the only person manning the shop. I did talk to him about the possibility of joining us online but he thought that would be a stretch. He did want me to make sure that we don’t forget he is still committed to Henley.”
The sub-committee, which helps organise events such as the town’s Christmas Festival, is now seeking new members from the business community.
18 July 2022
