Shop owner resigns

A BUSINESSMAN has resigned from Henley Town Council’s events sub-committee.

Laurence Morris, proprietor of Laurence Menswear, in Duke Street, has stepped away due to pressure of work.

Town centre manager Laurie-Jane Cann said: “He has left because he is the only person manning the shop. I did talk to him about the possibility of joining us online but he thought that would be a stretch. He did want me to make sure that we don’t forget he is still committed to Henley.”

The sub-committee, which helps organise events such as the town’s Christmas Festival, is now seeking new members from the business community.