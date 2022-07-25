Councillor co-opted

A MAN from Sonning Common was co-opted on to the parish council.

Robert James, of Kedge Road, applied for one of the two vacant positions and councillors voted unanimously in favour at a meeting on Monday.

He moved to the village from Dublin in June last year.

Councillor James said: “I believe that I have a lot of transferrable skills that are relevant to the position of councillor.

“I have 40 years of experience gained in law enforcement for the West Midlands Police and managing corporate security for major corporations around the world.

“I want to use my skills and experience for the benefit of the Sonning Common community.”

At the meeting, he added: “I was made redundant last month so I currently have nothing better to do than join the parish council.”

There has not been a parish council election since 2011 due to there not being more people applying than the 12 spaces. There are now 11 councillors.