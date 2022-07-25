Monday, 25 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Moving on

CONSTRUCTION vehicles that were said to be blocking a narrow lane in Peppard have been moved.

Last month, Joanne Askin, clerk to Peppard Parish Council, wrote to two developers who were working down Colliers Lane complaining that their vehicles were being obstructive.

Mrs Askin told a meeting on Monday last week that the developers responded by saying they would no longer park there, but added: “They still park there sometimes but it’s a lot better.”

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33