CONSTRUCTION vehicles that were said to be blocking a narrow lane in Peppard have been moved.

Last month, Joanne Askin, clerk to Peppard Parish Council, wrote to two developers who were working down Colliers Lane complaining that their vehicles were being obstructive.

Mrs Askin told a meeting on Monday last week that the developers responded by saying they would no longer park there, but added: “They still park there sometimes but it’s a lot better.”