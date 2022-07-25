Campaign to save historic pub recognised

A PLAQUE will be fixed to a wall of a Henley pub and hotel to mark 60 years since it was saved from demolition.

The Catherine Wheel in Hart Street had been earmarked for closure in 1961 but a campaign led by residents fought to keep it open.

This group later became known as the Henley Society, which is now celebrating its 60th year, and has been granted planning permission from South Oxfordshire District Council for a blue plaque to go on the wall at the front of the building.

The circular plaque, which measures 16in in diameter, will be at eye height and feature white writing on a blue background which reads: “The Katheryne Whyll hotel, first mentioned in 1499 in the will of Mr John Lyde, was saved from demolition in 1961 following a campaign by a group of Henley residents, who later became the Henley Society.”

A statement from the Henley Society said the plaque cements its relationship with the Catherine Wheel.