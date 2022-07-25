Monday, 25 July 2022

Lights plan withdrawn

Lights plan withdrawn

Photo credit: Russell Cleaver

A PLANNING application to illuminate Henley Bridge has been withdrawn.

Make Henley Shine, a small group of business people, wants to put 460 LED lights on the Grade I listed bridge, which it says would help the town bounce back following the coronavirus pandemic.

It also thinks this would encourage people to spend more time by the river and make the area safer.

Gavin Jackson, architect for the project, said the application was withdrawn on the advice of South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

He said: “We await a meeting date with both the district and Wokingham Borough councils to work with them on the best way forward.”

