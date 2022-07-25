Monday, 25 July 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

House for art

House for art

THE widow of Beatles guitarist George Harrison has been granted planning permission to build a house within the grounds of the Friar Park estate in Henley.

Olivia Harrison wants to build a single-storey property with two bedrooms and a garage to facilitate her “artistic pursuits”.

Henley Town Council had backed the plans and South Oxfordshire District Council approved them.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33