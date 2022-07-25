House for art

A CHURCH will be having its final celebration of ... [more]
THE widow of Beatles guitarist George Harrison has been granted planning permission to build a house within the grounds of the Friar Park estate in Henley.
Olivia Harrison wants to build a single-storey property with two bedrooms and a garage to facilitate her “artistic pursuits”.
Henley Town Council had backed the plans and South Oxfordshire District Council approved them.
