New hotel would not create more parking space, say residents

RESIDENTS opposed to plans for a new hotel at Henley station have dismissed claims by the developer that it would create more parking spaces.

Blocwork wants to build the five-storey hotel with 115 bedrooms on 1,360 sq m of the car park opposite the station entrance.

The company, a partnership between the landowner Network Rail and developer Bloc Group, of London, applied for planning permission in December 2020.

It says the hotel would be run by the Premier Inn chain and would be used all year round, increasing spending in the town’s shops.

The development would take away 50 of the station’s 249 spaces, although 12 would be created in an adjacent section by removing a coach drop-off point.

Network Rail says there is spare capacity at Henley and the scheme would allow 55 new spaces to be created at Twyford, where there is a shortage, and hopefully more at Wargrave and Goring too.

But opponents say the station car park is not always full now because of the cost and the fact that parking in nearby streets is free.

Tim Ferguson, who lives in St Mark’s Road, said: “The applicant asserts that 12 additional parking spaces would be created.

“However, these would be in the coach park, so a total of 62 spaces to compensate for the loss of 50 but these are in areas away from the station.

“There’s no mention of hotel staff parking — where are they going to park?

“They have also increased the sizes of the car parking spaces slightly. The devil is in the detail.

“It kind of unpicks the argument that there is a small gain. The premise is that the parking is under-used but this is because people can park for free nearby.” Mr Ferguson, who has lived in his street for 50 years, said this issue was highlighted during the four-day bank holiday weekend last month to mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee.

Beforehand, he placed notes on cars parked in the street that didn’t belong to residents saying that it would be closed for a party.

Mr Ferguson said: “In the five days leading up to the jubilee there were 85 different cars that were not owned by residents. Many of those were there for a number of days during the week.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, has also opposed the application, which is being considered by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.

It says: “The overriding objection is that the whole of the station car park will, in the future, be required for car parking and that it is the only space available to meet this demand. The Mill Meadows and town centre car parks are regularly full, especially in the summer months. Loss of any parking on top of the hotel’s requirements would negatively impact the town’s ability to attract additional visitors and to maintain its commercial viability.

“The demand for car-parking spaces has increased and will inevitably increase further as a result of approved planning applications.

“Developments bordering Reading Road, such the Wyevale site and Thames Farm, Highlands Park at the top of Greys Road as well as several substantial developments in Shiplake and Wargrave, will, when completed, add greatly to the number of people looking to Henley as their urban centre.

“Further applications are in the pipeline. Thus, while the station car park may have been under-used in the past, especially during the pandemic, the future situation will be very different.”

A decision on the application was due to be made by Monday last week.