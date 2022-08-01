Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Objections to mast plan

RESIDENTS have objected to a proposed 5G pole in Caversham.

CK Hutchison Networks wants to install a 50ft telecommunications pole on Kidmore Road near Charlotte Close.

Monica Cleaver, of St Andrew’s Road, wrote to Reading Borough Council saying the pole would be “visually inappropriate”.

Minesh Rana, of Dellwood Park, said: “Such an idyllic location would be destroyed by the mast.”

CK Hutchison said in its planning statement that it was “committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity”.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33