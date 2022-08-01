Objections to mast plan

RESIDENTS have objected to a proposed 5G pole in Caversham.

CK Hutchison Networks wants to install a 50ft telecommunications pole on Kidmore Road near Charlotte Close.

Monica Cleaver, of St Andrew’s Road, wrote to Reading Borough Council saying the pole would be “visually inappropriate”.

Minesh Rana, of Dellwood Park, said: “Such an idyllic location would be destroyed by the mast.”

CK Hutchison said in its planning statement that it was “committed to providing improved network coverage and capacity”.