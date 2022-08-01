Too expensive

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A SCHEME to reduce flood risk in Reading and Caversham is unlikely to go ahead.
A review by the Environment Agency said it did not offer value for money.
The proposed scheme included plans for flood walls, earth embankments and a bypass channel.
The agency said that since their initial estimates, the cost of the scheme had gone up and the benefits had gone down.
01 August 2022
