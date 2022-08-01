Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Too expensive

A SCHEME to reduce flood risk in Reading and Caversham is unlikely to go ahead.

A review by the Environment Agency said it did not offer value for money.

The proposed scheme included plans for flood walls, earth embankments and a bypass channel.

The agency said that since their initial estimates, the cost of the scheme had gone up and the benefits had gone down.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33