Monday, 01 August 2022

Floor refurb

THE floor at Sonning Common village hall is being refurbished.

The parish council authorised the work due to parts of the floor lifting in places. Tape had been used to keep the boards down.

The work will begin on Monday by Todds Flooring and will be finished by August 19.

