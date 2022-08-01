Floor refurb

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
THE floor at Sonning Common village hall is being refurbished.
The parish council authorised the work due to parts of the floor lifting in places. Tape had been used to keep the boards down.
The work will begin on Monday by Todds Flooring and will be finished by August 19.
01 August 2022
