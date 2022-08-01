Tree cut back

THIEVES attempted to break into a house in ... [more]
Monday, 01 August 2022
A TREE in Queen Street, Henley, will be cut back to prevent it from impacting on neighbouring properties.
Owner Peter O’Hanlon will reduce the crown height and lateral spread of the tree of heaven by about 1.5m to the nearest pruning points to stop it overhanging on his neighbours.
He was granted permission for the work by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which had to be notified in advance due to the tree being in a conservation area.
01 August 2022
