Monday, 01 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tree cut back

A TREE in Queen Street, Henley, will be cut back to prevent it from impacting on neighbouring properties.

Owner Peter O’Hanlon will reduce the crown height and lateral spread of the tree of heaven by about 1.5m to the nearest pruning points to stop it overhanging on his neighbours.

He was granted permission for the work by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, which had to be notified in advance due to the tree being in a conservation area.

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33