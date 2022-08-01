Monday, 01 August 2022

New surface

THE road between Henley and Rotherfield Greys was shut for 24 hours for emergency repairs on Monday.

The surface of Greys Road between Highlands Park and Dog Lane had failed and required patching up.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council used a dragon patcher machine to repair the damage. The road was reopened at 7.30pm on Tuesday.

