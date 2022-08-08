Councillors sad to lose deputy clerk

THE deputy parish clerk of Sonning Common has resigned after four years.

Becky Jenkins will finish work with the parish council at the end of this month.

She is to move into teaching, having previously run the village youth club.

Mrs Jenkins said: “I have had a wonderful few years at the council but it is now time to move back to working directly with young people.

“Before running the youth club and working for the council, I was a foster carer and was going to do teacher training but I had a family instead.

“I’m looking forward to working as a teaching assistant and can’t wait to get stuck in.

“The council has achieved so much this year and I am proud to have been part of the team that delivered Memorial Park.”

Mrs Jenkins joined the council in January 2018 and soon qualified for the Certificate in Local Council Administration.

As well as taking on some of the parish clerk’s work, she was also responsible for the management of the village’s play areas and skate park.

She also became “grant finder general” as she was good at finding new sources of grants and then making successful applications for money.

Mrs Jenkins researched potential sources of funding for the play area at Memorial Park, the recreational ground which opened last month, and secured about £108,000.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “Becky has been a very effective and well-liked member of our team and our loss is certainly the teaching profession’s gain.”

Councillor Vicky Boorman, vice-chairman of the council, said: “I just want to say a massive thank-you for all you’ve done in the parish — for all the work and the money you raised.”

Councillor Carole Lewis added: “We don’t want you to go. We’ll lock the door so you can’t get out!”