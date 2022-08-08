Benches and bins

Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town ... [more]
Tuesday, 09 August 2022
TWO picnic benches will be installed at the Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning Common following a donation by a resident.
The parish council, which owns the land off Reades Lane, has also said that new litter bins are on order.
Visitors are reminded that dogs are welcome but they must be kept on a lead and owners should clean up after them.
08 August 2022
Councillors to visit garden earmarked for four homes
A DECISION on plans for four new homes in the ... [more]
