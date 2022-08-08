Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Benches and bins

TWO picnic benches will be installed at the Memorial Park recreation ground in Sonning Common following a donation by a resident.

The parish council, which owns the land off Reades Lane, has also said that new litter bins are on order.

Visitors are reminded that dogs are welcome but they must be kept on a lead and owners should clean up after them.

