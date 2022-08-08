Council trio

Town bids to retain bloom title after judges’ inspection
GORING is hoping to retain the best small town
Tuesday, 09 August 2022
THREE new people have joined Goring Parish Council.
Richard Osborne, Colin Ratcliff and Andy Smith were co-opted on a unanimous vote of the council.
08 August 2022
Councillors to visit garden earmarked for four homes
A DECISION on plans for four new homes in the
