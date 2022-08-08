Councillors to visit garden earmarked for four homes

A DECISION on plans for four new homes in the grounds of an historic house in Goring has been delayed.

Members of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee want to make a site visit to Stow House in Thames Road first.

Anderson Orr Architects has applied for planning permission on behalf of the owners of the large, detached property to develop the garden of the 0.75-hectare site, which is next to the Goring conservation area.

The proposal is to build two detached houses, one with five bedrooms and one with four, and two semi-detached houses each with three bedrooms.

This would involve demolishing the single-storey rear wing of the original 1890s house as well as outbuildings and the swimming pool. A new access road would be created into Thames Road, a cul-de-sac.

Neighbours say this would be overdevelopment, which would overlook their properties, harm the Goring conservation area and cause traffic issues. Planning officers have recommended approval but Councillor Jo Robb told a committee meeting there were concerns about the scale of the development and the impact it would have on the conservation area.

She added: “We have some vociferous objections from Goring Parish Council and a number of

residents.”

Councillor Sam Casey-Rerhaye proposed the site visit, saying the house had an “interesting” entrance and the development would be contrary to the Goring neighbourhood plan. She added: “It is a delicate balance and I think a site visit would clarify some things in our minds.”

Dr David Wright and his wife Drina, who have lived in Thames Road for three years, are among residents to have objected.

Dr Wright, a retired ear, nose and throat surgeon, said: “The road is part of the Ridgeway and is used a lot by runners, people pushing prams, dog walkers and everything else.”

He said the construction of a single house in the same area had taken almost three years to complete and the Stow House development would probably take longer and cause major disruption for residents.

“Where do the cars that park on the road go now?” he added.

Enid Worsley, of Millers Close, said: “Although outside the conservation area, the new buildings, due to their large footprints, scale, mass and likely heights will be visible behind Stow House from within the conservation area. Large 2.5-storey houses are out of scale here. This proposal constitutes overdevelopment and is inappropriate in the centre of the village.

“If privacy is to be achieved through retention of vegetation screens or new planting, it’s unfortunate that the current owner has already removed trees and shrubs from boundaries.”

Oliver and Rachael Watson, of Thames Road, said: “We wish to object on the grounds of ecological considerations. The biodiversity in this area is extraordinary. Photographs of a rare white-breasted robin metres from the boundary line separating our property from the proposed sites were taken up from local papers and publicised in the national news in 2019.”

A previous application to demolish Stow House and build 16 houses on the site was withdrawn after the council said it was unacceptable.