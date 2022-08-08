Council in search for new base

NEW offices for Goring Parish Council could be built at Sheepcot recreation ground.

The council plans to the sell its current premises, the Old Jubilee Fire Station in Red Cross Road, to Goring and Woodcote Medical Practice as the building leaks and would cost too much to refurbish.

For the last few months it has met at the pavilion in Gardiner recreation ground on a temporary basis but the sports clubs are anxious to have that back.

In a report to a council meeting, Councillor Jim Emerson suggested relocating to Sheepcot in Gatehampton Road.

The council had considered extending the pavilion but he said this might impact nearby homes and a central location was not necessary anyway.

Cllr Emerson said: “If we don’t start looking at somewhere we will never do anything. Ultimately what I suggest is that we get an architect to draw up what offices might be like in those places but I think we need to move and start doing something.”

Councillor Andy Smith raised the possibility of the parish clerk working from home but the meeting heard this was unworkable due to the need for large printers and safes for documents and cash.

The sports pavilion

re-opened in 2017 after a £170,000 refurbishment and is used by the village’s football, cricket and bowls clubs.