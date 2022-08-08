Residents approve village plan

RESIDENTS of Shiplake have approved their neighbourhood plan in a parish referendum.

The document sets out planning policies for how Lower Shiplake and Shiplake Cross should grow.

A total of 477 people voted at the memorial hall on Thursday last week with 458 in favour and 19 against.

A group of parish councillors and residents had spent years devising the plan, which aims to “conserve and enhance” the rural character of the parish and prevent “further creep” into the countryside.

David Pheasant, who led the project and is vice-

chairman of the parish council, said: “To get to this stage has been challenging because of changes to the national planning policy framework but, following the various consultations, we tried to take a broad spectrum of what residents would like to see the village look like in the next few years.

“We wanted to set out the policies to demonstrate the character of the villages that we want to maintain as well as the environmental considerations.

“We were commended by the plan’s examiner for the consultations we have carried out of the years and part of that was our interactive website. With the vote in the school holidays, we weren’t sure of the response we would get but we are very pleased with a 96 per cent approval rate.”