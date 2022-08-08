Tuesday, 09 August 2022

Register to vote letter

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire are being urged to check the details of a letter from the district council about voter registration.

The council is sending all homes a form which requires the occupants to check the details of everyone over the age of 16 living there.

The information is needed to ensure the electoral register is up to date. If the details are correct then no action is needed but if they need updating, residents should do this at www.householdresponse.com

Electoral registration officer Mark Stone said: “If you need to update your details, please do this as soon as possible.

“It’s very easy to do and helps to ensure that people in your household will be registered to vote in next year’s local elections.”

