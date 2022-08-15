Office to flats plan

NEW plans have been submitted to turn an office block in Caversham into homes.

Savoys Property Developments wants to convert the two-story detached building in Tilbury Close into four flats.

The developer submitted a prior notification application to Reading Borough Council in March but withdrew this in May.

It does not need planning permission as offices can be converted to homes if they have been vacant for three months and were used as offices for two years or more.

This block was occupied by Field Management Service from 2003 until 2021 and has been vacant since August last year.

Savoy says the conversion would not cause noise pollution or contamination risks or impact on traffic.