Energy bill rebates in pipeline

HOUSEHOLDS in South Oxfordshire on a low income will soon receive a one-off payment to help with the rising cost of energy bills.

Those living in properties which are in council tax bands E to H and who are in receipt of council tax support will receive a single one-off payment of up to £178.

Households in council tax bands A to D in receipt of council tax support, who should have already received the £150 mandatory council tax energy rebate, will receive a single “top-up” payment of up to £28.

The payments are being provided by the Government-funded Discretionary Council Tax Energy Rebate scheme, which is different to the mandatory £150 Council Tax Energy Rebate scheme.

South Oxfordshire District Council is arranging to make the payments as soon as possible.

Those who pay by direct debit should receive the money in their bank account. Others should receive a letter asking for their bank details before a payment can be made.

Leigh Rawlins, cabinet member for finance, said: “I am very pleased that we can now provide this much-needed support to those who are on a low income, many of whom the Government excluded from the first rebate scheme.

“As a council, we’ve also taken the decision to use the remaining funding to provide a top-up so that all households on low income can receive the same additional support, no matter which council tax band their property has been allocated to.”

For more information, visit southoxon.gov.uk/

counciltaxrebate