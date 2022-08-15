Monday, 15 August 2022

Extension accepted

WOODCOTE Parish Council has not objected to plans to extend a house.

The owner of the property in Cuddesdon Close wants a single storey rear extension comprising a large sitting room with bifold glazed doors opening on to a patio and a shower room.

Councillor Annette Mack, who visited the house, said: “I don’t feel there would be privacy issues with neighbours.”

Councillor Richard Fletcher said: “I am not in love with it but it is very hard to find any reasons to object.”

Councillor Helen Booker said: “A lot of other houses in the area have extensions.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision at the end of the month.

