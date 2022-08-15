Monday, 15 August 2022

15 August 2022

Almhouses sign needs renovation

A PLAQUE on a row of almshouses in Henley is set to be restored.

The 10 Longlands Almshouses, off Hart Street, were bequeathed to the town by John Longland, Bishop of Lincoln, who lived at the adjacent Longlands House in 1547.

Several years ago the exterior of the almshouses was redecorated and a sign recording their history appears to have been painted over.

Now the Henley Municiapl Charities has requested listed building consent from South Oxfordshire District Council in order to restore the plaque.

Geoff Luckett, who chairs the Henley Society, said: “The lettering on the sign is clearly visible through the overpaint and our master signwriter has confirmed that he is able to reinstate the lettering in black paint on the white background to match the original.”

He said the sign was clearly visible to passers-by and restoring it would revive interest in a significant part of Henley’s history.

A conservation officer has recommended the application is approved and the council is due to make a decision by September 27.

15 August 2022

