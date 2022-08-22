Concern over plan to develop school field

PLANS to build 50 homes on school playing fields in Sonning Common have been criticised by the parish council.

Deanfield Homes wants to develop “surplus” land adjacent to Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge in Reades Lane.

The developer wants to build 30 homes to sell on the open market and 20 homes that would be “affordable” with associated access, parking, landscaping and drainage.

In return, it would build a multi-use games area, modernise the sports hall and replace the cricket strip.

A former kindergarten building and the existing multi-use games area would be demolished.

The Maiden Erlegh Trust has submitted a separate planning application which seeks to mitigate the loss of part of the playing fields.

It says: “The proposal will improve the quality of the building, surrounding access and ancillary sporting facilities for both school and community users.

“It also includes the removal of the existing indoor squash courts, which are currently in an unsafe state. The courts are proposed to be replaced with a new community multi-use area and entrance to the sports hall.

“Sports facilities, including new indoor and outdoor cricket provisions, a multi-use games area and re-organised playing fields also form part of the proposal.

“It will also re-organise the indoor changing facilities and youth club as well as the access routes. These will provide clearer and more secure access to the separate parts of the building, improving the quality of the buildings for both the school and community users.”

It says that the parking and bicycle provision would remain the same.

The council supports the plans, which are in line with the village’s neighbourhood development plan, but has raised several concerns.

In a letter to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, parish clerk Philip Collings said the access and traffic management system for Reades Lane in the neighbourhood plan has been “ignored” and there would not be provide sufficient parking for school.

He said: “We welcome the idea that there should be community access to facilities as part of the mitigation for loss of the playing field area and welcome the idea of a community use agreement in perpetuity.

“However, we are concerned that while community use is promised, there appears to be a lack of changing facilities to support safeguarding with appropriate child and adult facilities.

“We recognise that Sport England must be satisfied that the recreation facilities required meet an appropriate standard in approved proposals.

“While we support the principle of developing this site, we are extremely anxious that appropriate standards are applied for the benefit of the environment and the interest, including safety, of our residents and pupils alike.

“It is important to recognise the cumulative impact of all the new developments along Reades Lane.”

The district council is due to make a decision by October 11.