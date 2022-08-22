Monday, 22 August 2022

Homes plan

PLANS to demolish a warehouse in St John’s Road, Caversham, and build seven houses have been recommended for refusal.

TOCM Properties has applied to Reading Borough Council for planning permission for the six three-bedroom homes and one two-bedroom home.

It follows a series of unsuccessful applications by Letch Properties in 2019 to convert half the warehouse into flats.

Planning officer Connie Davis says the development would be “visually prominent” and “out of keeping” with the area.

