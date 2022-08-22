Moorings access appeal

A MAN is appealing after being refused permission to build an access road to his moorings in Caversham.

Ivan Carter’s plan to build the access in Mill Green was rejected by Reading Borough Council’s planning committee.

Councillors said the proposed gravel road would urbanise the green lane and have a “harmful visual impact”.

They also said it would affect wildlife, cause road safety issues and could pose a flood risk as a drainage ditch would be replaced with gravel.

There were more than 90 objections from the public.

Now Mr Carter, 53, from Tring, has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate.

His planning agent David Lane argues that Ordnance Survey maps from 1882 established vehicular access to the moorings and that there had been right of way from 1978 to 2008.

He also argued the road would “increase net biodiversity”, not hinder it, by compensating the loss to wildlife with a floodwater pond.

In addition, flooding would be offset by a sump, a pit that manages surface run-off, already on the site.

Mr Lane said the low volume of cars and good sight lines meant the new road would not affect safety.