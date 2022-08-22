20mph speed limit across whole town backed by council

A BLANKET speed limit of 20mph for the whole of Henley has been backed by town councillors.

Campaigners have argued that the move would make the town safer for pedestrians and help reduce air pollution.

The speed limit on roads in the town centre was reduced from 30mph to 20mph in 2020 and residents of streets further out have asked for it to be extended.

Councillors have now formally backed the idea, which was proposed by Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who represents Henley on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority.

In a report to the planning committee, he said that when the 20mph speed limit was introduced in the town centre there was a debate about extending it.

Now residents of nine roads outside the town centre, including St Mark’s Road, St Andrew’s Road, Harpsden Road, Greys Road and Gravel Hill, had requested that the zone be extended. Cllr Gawrysiak said: “Advice suggested that it is not appropriate to introduce 20mph limits to individual roads as it could result in driver confusion.

“Instead, a 20mph should be applied to the roads in question and all connected roads leading off those roads. As such, if a 20mph limit were applied to all those roads and connected roads, almost the entire town could be covered by a 20mph limit.

“Therefore, for simplicity, it is suggested to now extend the zone across the whole of Henley. Henley’s priority has always been to create a clean and pleasant environment for people with vehicles being subservient. If lorries and other traffic are slowed down, the town’s roads would be safer for pedestrians and children.” Cllr Gawrysiak said that the speed cameras, such as the one in Greys Road, could be adjusted accordingly.

Thames Valley Police would enforce the new limit, having indicated previously that they wouldn’t.

He said: “The reason this has changed is because so many villages and towns are applying for 20mph zones. Matthew Barber, the police crime commissioner, has had a change of heart and said if 20mph is the law he will police it.”

Cllr Gawrysiak said there was an “overwhelming” case for the 20mph zone given the average speed on some roads outside the town centre exceeded 25mph in places.

He said: “I will be bringing forward traffic-calming measures in a separate document because I do think some of them will be needed. I’ll give you an example, at the top of St Andrew’s Road, towards Coldharbour Close, the figures are coming in at 27mph and 29mph and that’s because it is a wide road.”

Tony Hoskins, who lives in St Mark’s Road, told the committee: “Back in January I organised, with neighbours, a petition for a 20mph speed limit.

“We had 94 per cent of all residents on the road agreeing with it. We had comments from people who said they had experienced near collisions and had cats die on the road and they were concerned about schoolchildren.

“It is not just safety of pedestrians and animals, it is also relevant in the context of reducing emissions and pollution.”

Mr Hoskins said that at the top of the road there was less street parking so drivers exceeded the speed limit.

“What we need is a lower limit and signage and also things like pinch points, traffic-calming measures and Community Speedwatch.”

If the idea is approved by the county council, public consultation will be carried out.