STREETS ‘NOT CLEAN ENOUGH’

THE standards of street cleaning in Henley must improve, according to the town centre manager.

Laurie-Jane Cann wants South Oxfordshire District Council to improve its service and is encouraging business owners to take responsibility for cleaning their shop fronts.

She said it was important to “get the town looking good”.

Mrs Cann, who was appointed in May, said: “There is definitely a feeling that things have to improve. I’ve got that from business owners, councillors and my own personal surveys.

“I noticed build-ups of rubbish bags around cafés which were often spilling on to the street.

“There have also been a few incidents of businesses presenting their commercial waste incorrectly, either at the wrong time so bags are on the streets too long and can get damaged and cause spillages or putting their waste in litter bins or even other businesses’ bins. I, along with the district council, will try to identify these businesses and inform them of their responsibilities.”

The heat has also not helped but overall I think the standard of cleanliness could be improved.”

Mrs Cann believes traders should make more of an effort to ensure the street outside their premises is kept clean and free of rubbish.

She said: “A lot of shop owners are already doing a very good job but we want to encourage others to also do their part as first impressions count.

“Every little bit helps and if we can all pull together and take responsibility, we could change Henley for the better.

“We’ve got to get the town looking good. If people aren’t saying anything and there are no complaints then we know we have achieved that.” Some business owners agreed with Mrs Cann that traders could do more while others believed the district council cleaners did a good job.

Talia Maguire, who owns Drifters Coffee House in Duke Street with her wife Millie Jeans, said: “On a Monday morning, it is normally pretty demoralising.

“You’ll very often see plant pots strewn around the road and sick on the pavement.

“At the end of the day, it is up to the businesses to take care of their shops. We sweep outside the café every day as someone has got to do it.

“I feel there needs to be more of a collective effort by Henley. It seems like people only care about the upkeep of the town during the regatta and then forget about it afterwards. It should be something that goes on all year round.”

Laurence Morris, who owns Laurence Menswear in Duke Street, said: “The guys who clean it do a great job — and it is a difficult job — but I am always having things like dog mess, vomit, rubbish and even dropped ice creams.

“I believe shopkeepers should be responsible for the pavements outside their shops. Some businesses don’t take responsibility for it, which affects the overall look of the town.

“Some people will always believe it is someone else’s job to clean up a mess.”

Nestor Castillo, who runs Café Buendia in Bell Street, said: “Every other day I am mopping and brushing the pavement and I water and maintain the plants outside. I put a lot of work into it.

“Someone has to tell other business owners to do the same. They should show the same pride in Henley as I do. I think the district council should send a letter instructing everyone to clean up. I like what the town manager is doing.”

Nuno Rosado, who owns The Square restaurant in Market Place, said he cleans outside every night and believes other businesses should follow suit.

“We mop the pavement,” he said. “On Thursdays it is in a terrible state after the market. Everyone leaves all their mess behind like rotten fruit. It’s horrible.

“Without being rude, I think more effort should be made by other shop owners to make sure their part of the street looks nice. Not many do.”

Lorna Dunlop, who owns the Henley Florist in Hart Street, said: “I think I already have kerb appeal at the front of my shop. I regularly sweep up the cigarette butts that are left on the pavement outside off the kerb.

“But I think this really needs to be done by the council and not by the business owners.”

Lawrence Tian, owner of Berries Coffee in Hart Street, said: “We have always cleaned the street ourselves whenever it gets dirty, which is pretty much every morning. I don’t think the district council cleans it enough and we are often left with the responsibility.”

John Hatfield, who opened wine bar Jacobini in Hart Street earlier this month, said: “As newcomers to Henley, the look of the town is important to us. It is part of what attracted us here.

“We give the outside a brush maybe once a week and we’ll also give the back a bit of a clean but that is really all we do and it looks fine.

“Of course, there are a few businesses which leave their pavement looking pretty poor but I believe there isn’t much room for improvement beside that.”

Lorraine Hillier, who owns the Hot Gossip coffee house in Reading Road and is a town and district councillor, said: “We always sweep outside and always clean all the doors and windowsills. When I see litter outside, whether it’s mine or not, I pick it up. We often get bottles and cans and sometimes pizza boxes.

“The street cleaner is excellent but I agree that businesses should be doing their part outside their shops.

“You might get someone walking by who spills their coffee and we’ll put hot water on it and scrub it so it doesn’t stain. It doesn’t hurt for everyone to help keep the streets tidy.”

The district council contracts street cleaning to Biffa, which provides a

barrowman to litter-pick and sweep around the town from 6am to 2pm each day.

In addition, Henley Town Council pays for extra cleaning each week and to steam-wash the streets in high footfall areas eight times a year and in periphery areas three times a year.

This service is also reactionary and is used for exceptional spillages.

Mrs Cann said: “Henley gets a lot more street cleaning than other towns but there is still room for improvement. I have had several meetings with supervisors, department managers and environment officers at the district council to try to raise standards.

“One suggestion was a new route for the barrowman. We want him to do higher footfall areas earlier in the morning, so they are done and dusted by the time shoppers arrive.”

A district council spokesman said: “We have met with the town centre manager and are working together to ensure street cleaning is done to the required standard.”

• What do you think? Write to: Letters, Henley Standard, Caxton House, 1 Station Road, Henley or email letters

@henleystandard.co.uk