Councillors opposed to conversion

A PROPOSED loft conversion at a house in Henley has been criticised by town councillors.

Franck Bayet, of Reading Road, is seeking planning permission for the rear extension, which would have a dormer window and a flat roof.

Members of the town council’s planning committee recommended the application is rejected on the grounds it would be out of keeping with the surroundings, which is a conservation area.

Councillor Ken Arlett said: “What’s proposed adds nothing to the character of that road. It stands out like a sore thumb.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “This dormer is almost two-thirds of the back of the roof so it’s big.”

Neighbour Charlotte Sharples supported the plan.

She said: “It increases investment in these properties to promote ongoing conservation of these beautiful buildings.

“This allows adaptation without taking away character, which is pivotal to contributing to the ongoing character of Henley and ensuring that residents are not forced to move out of the area as they can adapt their current homes to meet their changing family lives.

“In addition, the use of a more modern flat-roof style differentiates itself from the original building, thereby highlighting that rather than trying to mask the extension.”

The Henley Society, a conservation group, raised no objection but said it would prefer to see a pitched roof.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, is due to make a decision by September 7.