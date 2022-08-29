Monday, 29 August 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

29 August 2022

Safe play

Safe play

PLAY equipment at the adventure playground in Henley has been removed for health and safety reasons.

A wooden “wobbly” walkway is among the items to have been removed from the facility in Mill Meadows by the town council.

Deputy Mayor Donna Crook said some of the equipment was about 14 years old and coming to the end of its life.

She added: “We want to prevent any injury.”

29 August 2022

More News:

Keep active

ACTIVE Leaders will hold the last of its summer ... [more]

 
Pub play area

Pub play area

A CHILDREN’S play area has been installed in the ... [more]

 

Pottery sale

A POTTERY sale will be held in Sonning Common ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33