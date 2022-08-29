Teenager’s sentence delayed
PLAY equipment at the adventure playground in Henley has been removed for health and safety reasons.
A wooden “wobbly” walkway is among the items to have been removed from the facility in Mill Meadows by the town council.
Deputy Mayor Donna Crook said some of the equipment was about 14 years old and coming to the end of its life.
She added: “We want to prevent any injury.”
