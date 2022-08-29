Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

CCTV upgrade

THE CCTV at Henley town hall is to be upgraded.

The town council, which owns the building, has received listed building consent from South Oxfordshire District Council for the work.

The five existing cameras will be replaced with six Hikvision cameras with integral brackets.

Two outdated monitors will also be replaced with 32in colour versions and a new recorder and monitor intsalled.

Existing cabling and switches will be use where possible and any redundant switches willbe removed.

