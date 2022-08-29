Monday, 29 August 2022

29 August 2022

Diversity strategy

SOUTH Oxfordshire District Council is to create a diversity and inclusion strategy.

It is asking residents to share their views on how it can make it easier for people with different needs to access the council’s services, support and information.

Maggie Filipova-Rivers, cabinet member for community wellbeing, said: “There is a lot of misunderstanding as to what diversity and inclusion means.

“Diversity isn’t an unimportant buzzword, it is the recognition that we all experience life differently so it’s crucial that we show our commitment to understanding how differences can make it harder for people to feel included and access our services.”

To access the survey, visit www.southandvale.gov.uk/DI

29 August 2022

