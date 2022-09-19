Where is our pedestrian crossing, ask councillors

A PEDESTRIAN crossing has not been installed on a busy road in Benson more than a year after funding was agreed.

Residents have lobbied for a safe crossing point on the A4074 close to Benson Marina for years.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, confirmed last summer that the project would go ahead and has budgeted £160,000 for the work using financial contributions from housing developers with Benson Parish Council contributing £10,000.

However, the scheme has been delayed for which the council has apologised.

There is currently an island near the junction with Church Road but this is thought to be insufficient to cope with the expected growth in traffic as a result of new housing developments.

The crossing would be the toucan type where both cyclists and pedestrians can cross.

Felix Bloomfield, who represents Benson for the opposition Conservatives on the council, claimed work in central Oxford was being prioritised by the Liberal Democrat-led coalition that runs the council.

He said: “We got funding for the crossing a year ago. Benson has had a great deal of housing developments and part of that deal was they were required to fund some infrastructure.

“Part of this was a toucan crossing for the A4074 and when I was elected last year I pursued it with the council’s cabinet and they gave it the green light.

“It wasn’t going to cost the council any money but since then it has been delayed for no real reason other than much of the current work is Oxford-centric and it is becoming quite a challenge to get things done in the wider areas.

“I was delighted to get the project going ahead but then nothing has happened over the last 12 to 14 months. We have got the funding so hearing from residents asking why the crossing hasn’t been installed is adding to the frustration for me.

“It is something that needs to happen and I am trying to get the administration to push it through.

“The new developments around Benson have added several hundred houses which means a lot more pedestrians and this is a dangerous junction as it is an incredibly busy road.

“The council has said that the project is creeping up the priority list and I think we are up to number two now but we had been number three for months. I have sent countless emails and made countless phone calls.”

Councillor Liam Walker, who is the Conservatives’ spokesman for highways, visited the site of the crossing recently.

He said: “I am astonished the council has funding secured but is now not able to get diggers in the ground to get this crossing installed.

“While the coalition at county hall is so focused on Oxford-only issues our rural communities are being left behind.

“There are lots of schemes like this waiting to be implemented. It’s just not good enough and residents deserve better.”

Benson Parish Council has been pushing for safety measures on the A4074 for years due to the increasing popularity of the Waterfront Café in Preston Crowmarsh and other attractions on the river, which has increased pedestrian movements across the road.

A county council spokesman said: “The scheme has been designed for at least a year with funding in place and is second on a list of around 10 schemes for construction.

“Unfortunately, it has been delayed due to a revised internal procurement process.

“Geography is not a factor in how and when we deliver schemes.

“The authority is committed to delivering this scheme and we apologise for the delay.”