Respond to have vote

RESIDENTS of South Oxfordshire are being urged to respond if they receive a reminder to update their voter registration details.

The district council has sent a canvass communication form to all homes. Households whose occupants over the age of 16 are believed to have changed since the last election should have received a yellow letter requiring them to confirm or update their details online. The council is now sending reminders to households which didn’t respond.

Electoral registration officer Mark Stone said: “Please respond as soon as possible. By doing so you will be registered to vote in next year’s local elections.”

For more information, visit householdresponse.com/southandvale