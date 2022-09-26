Natural heritage

A HERITAGE display will be unveiled in Gallowstree Common next Friday, (September 30).

A board detailing the archaeology of nearby hillforts from the Iron Age will be installed in the recreation ground near the pavilion.

It marks the end of a four-year project called Beacons of the Past, which investigated the Chilterns’ landscape with the aim of inspiring people to discover and conserve the area of outstanding natural beauty.

The unveiling by local children will take place at 6.15pm and will be followed by a talk about the work and findings by Dr Wendy Morrison, who is the project manager and chairs Kidmore End Parish Council.

The event is being organised by the South Oxfordshire Archaeological Group supported by the parish council and Kidmore End Cricket Club.

A glass of Prosecco will be offered to adults and the cricket club bar will be open throughout the evening. There will also be a food truck from 6pm to 7.30pm.