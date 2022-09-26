Villagers’ likes and dislikes

RESIDENTS of Charvil like its semi-rural nature and dislike traffic.

These were among the findings of a survey of villagers carried out by the parish council for the Charvil neighbourhood plan.

The survey showed that residents believe the best things about living in Charvil are its green spaces and setting and the worst things are congestion and air pollution.

Respondents favoured zero or limited amounts of new housing in the next 20 years with 53 per cent choosing up to 25 new homes and 74 per cent up to 50.

When asked what infrastructure is needed when new developments take place, the most popular answers were a GP surgery, green spaces and parks.

Jane Hartley, who chairs the council, said it was important to put forward the views of residents to Wokingham Borough Council, the planning authority.

She said that five key themes had been identified from the responses: housing and development; flooding; green and blue spaces; highways and transport; and community.

Working groups would be formed around each one to develop plans and policies.

Councillor Hartley said they might need professional help in this process.

The full analysis can be downloaded from https://neighbourhoodplan.

charvil.com