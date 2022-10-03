£50,000 to honour Queen call

A COUNCILLOR says £50,000 should be set aside by Henley Town Council to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Will Hamilton made the suggestion at a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee.

He said: “I think this council should earmark some money, not necessarily as a grant but so ideas can come forward, not just from the town council but from organisations to commemorate what has happened. That might be small projects or larger projects.”

Cllr Hamilton said he had discussed with a Conservative Party colleague setting aside £50,000 to mark the Queen’s reign and the coronation of King Charles III.

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chaired the meeting, replied: “I feel sure that this council will suppport the principle behind what you are suggesting and that money will be made available but this isn’t an agenda item and we need to take much greater consideration.”