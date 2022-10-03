Mayor: no point in having council meetings online

THE Mayor of Henley says town councillors should attend committee meetings in person rather than taking part online.

Michelle Thomas was speaking at a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee, which was considering a new policy to continue holding meetings both in person or remotely.

Hybrid meetings were introduced during the coronavirus pandemic, meaning councillors could tune in remotely at the discretion of a committee chairman but not vote.

Councillor Ken Arlett said live streaming meetings and setting up a system for members to log on made no sense.

He said: “This town council has gone probably 200 years with people turning up at meetings. What you are going to have here is quite simple — ‘I don’t fancy going today, I’m going to phone up the town clerk and say I’m not available’ but I can watch online.”

Cllr Arlett said there was a working councillor substitute system in place, adding: “It is an absolute waste of time and money doing all this. We just do not need it.

“You are elected to come to meetings and if you can’t make the meetings you say ‘sorry’ and I’m sure somebody will take your place and can speak to someone from your group and give your view.”

Mayor Michelle Thomas said: “Those who attend remotely cannot vote, so I really don’t see the point.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chaired the meeting, said that formalising current practice would enable working groups and sub-committees to function.

But Cllr Thomas replied: “I just think it’s a slippery slope. The next thing we will be saying is we’re gonna start doing the standing committees and on and on and on. I am not supporting this. You need to be here in person or there’s no point.

“Personally, I don’t think hybrid meetings work and there are lots of companies that will not allow hybrid meetings to take place because they are just not an effective way of working.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said members should be at meetings but attending online helped them to still contribute if, for example, they were on holiday or had a work commitment.

He added: “They may not be able to vote but at least they are looped in the meeting rather than just getting minutes and being absent.”

Councillor Lorraine

Hillier said hybrid meetings were “very distracting”. Cllr Reissmann agreed they were “less effective” but said that allowing remote working would not necessarily encourage it, adding: “We do need to have a clear process for all councillors and officers.”

Councillor Kellie Hinton said that hybrid meetings worked “perfectly well” for South Oxfordshire District Council, of which she is also a member.

She said: “It’s not just councillors, sometimes it’s useful to have a member of staff involved in a meeting who otherwise wouldn’t be able to attend. It does work at district but we are all spread further apart.”

Cllr Thomas replied: “I have no problem with officers attending online because they don’t vote.

“I just don’t think you are serving the residents of Henley well if you are not able to vote.”

The committee agreed to recommend that formal meetings should be held either in person or remotely, with the exception of full council and standing committee meetings, which can only be held in person.

The full council will debate the issue at a meeting on Tuesday.

