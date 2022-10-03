Search for another town centre manager

THE search for a new Henley town centre manager has begun after Laurie-Jane Cann became the second person to leave the role this year.

Mrs Cann, 47, stepped down today (Friday) because of health reasons.

She was appointed by the town council in May, having previously worked as Oxford city centre manager and chief executive at the Newbury Business Improvement District.

She took over the role from Craig Buckby, who left in February just 17 weeks after succeeding the previous manager, Helen Barnett.

Mrs Cann, who lives with her husband near Abingdon, said: “I am absolutely devastated to be stepping down due to my health concerns which currently prevent me from continuing to work full-time.

“The whole of Henley Town Council and Henley’s businesses and community provided me with such a warm welcome and I was so pleased to be working in such a supportive and forward-thinking environment.

“I already very much felt part of Henley’s future and despite no longer being able to contribute. I shall be supporting its development from the sidelines.

“Henley is a wonderful town to live, work and enjoy and, albeit very briefly, I am delighted and grateful to have been involved.”

One of Mrs Cann’s initiatives was pushing for shops to improve the cleanliness of their frotntages.

She was also instrumental in plans to extend the Christmas Festival to three days and had intended to launch a summer series of outdoor performances in the town centre in August.