Speed limit to be cut to 20mph

A NEW blanket 20mph limit is to be introduced in Sonning Common.

The move was approved by Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, in June and now formal public consultation will take place.

Sonning Common Parish Council hopes to have new signage in place before the end of the year.

Jonny Bidgood, a member of the village centre and environment working party, said: “This will give pedestrians and in particular schoolchildren and the elderly the benefit of safer and quieter roads.

“It will also encourage cycling around the village.

“This is a county-wide initiative which will be funded by the county council and there will be no cost to the parish council so it is a win-win for us.

“Enforcement of speed limits is always a big question and we councillors have given much thought to this.

“The scheme is based on changing attitudes to driving in built-up and residential areas. However, if problems are identified then the county will help us rectify these with engineering solutions.”