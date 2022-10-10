We don’t need more flats, says ex-Mayor

TOO many flats are being built in Henley, according to a former mayor.

Ken Arlett, a retired builder, was responding to two planning applications for 11 flats in Bell Street.

Martian Properties wants to create five flats above the Sainsbury’s Local shop and Lee Bribing wants five above Paperchase and a ground-floor flat to the rear.

Councillor Arlett, who chairs the town council’s planning committee, said: “There are just so many flats now going over shops, which is diminishing the storage area for some of them. You are not going to let them if you keep building flats on top.

“I think the visual impact needs to come into this one as well with the extra building on top.

“I don’t think we need any more flats, I think we are flat-ted out. One or two flats is fine but when you are talking about four or five, it’s too many, you are cramming them in.

“The main thing is the lack of parking. The majority of people living in new flats do have cars.”

Deputy Mayor Donna Crook said: “There is no parking provision but what they have put was it has good transport links.

“Why are they trying to ruin our town centres? We are going to have no shops left. It makes me so cross — why don’t they build flats somewhere else?”

Martian Properties says it would retain storage on the first floor above Sainsbury’s as well as having a new one-bedroom flat and one two-bedroom and three one-bedroom flats on the second floor. A roof terrace garden would be provided for the use of all the residents with access from the top of the central staircase.

A design and access statement says: “The staff, support and storage facilities on the first floor would be reduced in size, as previously agreed with Sainsbury’s.

“The freed space allows for the introduction of a one-bedroom apartment, together with access staircase and cycle store.

“Adjacent properties to the rear of the site are generally in a poor state of repair and encompass a variety of styles and finishes.

“As a reference point, we referred to the recent development of Market Place Mews, which lies directly behind the site.

“The mews scheme uses a mix of brick and dark stained timber cladding and we therefore propose to adopt similar materials to provide sympathetic rear and side elevations and to help improve this area of town. There will be no dedicated parking provided for the apartments, which is the situation for other residential properties in the surrounding area.

“The site is located in central Henley will a full range of facilities in easy walking distance. The site has very good public transport options.”

C7 Architects, of Guildford, Surrey, says: “The first and second floors are currently vacant, having been previously used for residential purposes in the form of two flats.

“The proposal would result in the front of the ground floor being retained as commercial and five residential units being created on the upper floors with a single unit on the rear, under-used section of the ground floor retail unit.

“Access to the five units on the upper floor would be via the rear courtyard and improved and relocated staircase. The ground-floor flat would have access off this courtyard, which would also contain bike and bin stores. There is no physical increase in the scale of the building, only visual improvements.”

The committee recommended both applications are refused.

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make the final decision on both.