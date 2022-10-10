Woman’s new plan for house in garden of childhood home

A WOMAN who wants to build a one-bedroom property in the garden of her childhood home in Henley has been backed by town councillors.

Vivienne Wheeler grew up in Reading Road and still owns a small part of the land at her old home, which stretches along Wilson Avenue.

Her family sold the house as her father was ill but decided to keep part of the garden with the intention of being able to return.

Mrs Wheeler has submitted an application to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, for a two-storey “self-build” home.

She made a similar application in 2011 but the council refused permission, saying the property would be “unduly cramped” and would detract from the character of the area.

The new application is for a one-bedroom property on two levels with one being partially below ground to reduce the visual impact.

Neighbours have objected on the grounds of it being unneighbourly and the parking provision being unsuitable.

Shelley Robertson, of Wilson Avenue, said: “This site is tiny. I don’t think these plans satisfactorily address all the concerns raised previously.

“I’m all for infill but this site is not one to consider.”

Jane Barr, of Wilson Avenue, said: “I strongly object to this ridiculous planning application — overlooking, unneighbourly nature, completely unsuitable for the so-called retired older lady who wishes to live there.

“The cramped, ugly, overlooking feeling of the proposed campervan-style property would look absolutely ridiculous in this busy road in Henley and serve no purpose other than to increase the danger to all who use the road and who live there.”

Sally Collins, of Reading Road, said: “There is no material difference or improvement in this latest application.

“It would be completely out of keeping and overly intrusive. Parking concerns and lack of visibility remain.”

Ian Giuliani, of Giuliani Architects, who designed the scheme, said: “The design makes efficient use of a redundant piece of land in a residential area. The design has architectural quality in its own right in terms of spatial arrangement, amenity and visual appearance.

“It also contributes to the variety of housing in the area and in particular provision of much-needed single person accommodation.

“There is adequate overall site area to allow, by careful design, a comfortable single-person/one-bedroom dwelling, a dwelling which is in scale with its surroundings and takes into consideration and respects interests of neighbouring properties within acceptable planning norms.”

Speaking at a meeting of the town council’s planning committee, he said: “This proposal has taken very serious note of neighbours’ comments and has gone to great lengths to deal with them.”

Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said: “I think it’s well designed. Yes, it is a property that’s being shoehorned in but it’s the kind of property we want in Henley — one bedroom.”

But Deputy Mayor Donna Crook said the house would be unneighbourly and out of keeping with the area.

The committee recommended the plan is approved.