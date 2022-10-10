MP objects to 18m 5G mast plan

PLANS for an 18m 5G mast in Caversham have been opposed by Matt Rodda.

The Reading East MP said that replacing the existing 8m mast outside 94 Chiltern Road was unacceptable.

He said: “While I believe it is important to prepare for 5G and other improvements to connectivity, I am concerned about applications for very large pieces of telecoms infrastructure in areas where they can cause an eyesore.

“I have worked with residents and opposed a number of planning applications for masts and other infrastructure in residential areas.

“I am calling on telecoms firms to consider a range of sites when they plan changes to local infrastructure, so that new poles, base stations and other infrastructure can be placed in less noticeable locations, away from houses, parks and other sensitive sites.”

The application, which includes the installation of two ground cabinets, to Reading Borough Council has been made by Mobile Broadband Network on behalf on Three UK.

It follows unsuccessful attempts by Three to construct masts in Kidmore End Road and Kidmore Road, Caversham.

A company spokesman said: “This is a proposed upgrade to an existing site to maintain the current coverage for users and improve their experience. We want the community in Caversham to have a reliable network experience and this upgrade will be critical to making that happen.”