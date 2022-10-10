Football club asks council for £2,500 for equipment trailer

A GRASSROOTS football club, an amateur production company and a carer respite service are set to receive a total of £3,595 in council grants.

Members of Henley Town Council’s finance strategy and management committee recommended all three applications were approved at an informal meeting.

AFC Henley, which was founded in 1974 and offers a football experience for boys and girls aged four to 18, applied for £2,500 for a small trailer, cover and wheel lock to transport a robotic line marker used to mark out pitches.

Spencer Sheppard, who made the application on behalf of the club, said the rented machine delivered exceptional pitch layouts and could mark other pitch types, such as rugby fields and running tracks.

But it required two people to lift it, which meant it was not easy to move between the club’s sites at Jubilee Park, off Reading Road, the Henley YMCA in Lawson Road and Harpsden.

He added: “It also reduces the ability to generate other income for the club by supporting other sports clubs or schools with their fields while providing them with reduced costs and excellent pitches.

“AFC Henley has approximately 30 teams entered into the East Berkshire leagues and continues to strive to establish even more girls’ teams and girls integrated into teams.

“It is leading the way for grassroots football but still needs the exceptional support provided by the town council.”

Councillor Laurence Plant recommended the application be approved.

But Councillor Ken Arlett said AFC Henley had enough money to pay for the trailer.

He said: “You only have to look at their current cash balance of £59,000. If they wish to spend some money on this equipment, so be it.

“I would prefer to keep this back and maybe give out some money to people who are needy in the future.”

Councillor Will Hamilton said the club was well managed, adding: “We should be doing everything to support sport as people come out of covid and get them back on the football pitch, the cricket pitch, the rugby pitch or whatever.”

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said: “It’s not just about the money, it’s more a gesture of appreciation. It’s a small amount for this council to give them but it’s saying, ‘We’re with you, we admire what you’re doing and support you’.”

The Oxfordshire Volunteering Befriending Service requested £750.

Elaine Gilbert, of King’s Road, Banbury, said the money was needed to advertise and recruit and train more volunteers in the Henley area.

It would also be used to pay a manager’s expenses when travelling to talk at groups, to attract volunteers and pay their travel expenses and to produce posters and leaflets.

She said: “My volunteers help 19 families in the Henley area. That is 19 carers and 19 cared-for people.

“The 15 volunteers sit with the person being cared for while the carer has a few hours break away from their caring role. Some volunteers support more than one family.

“The families being helped are those that are unable to get the person they care for into a day centre or afford a break.

“Henley is deemed to be an affluent area but there are pockets of deprivation.

“If the person being cared for needs one-to-one attention, the day centres are not equipped to deal with this. For these carers a weekly break is vital for their wellbeing.”

Councillor Ian Reissmann, who chaired the meeting, said: “This is for respite care. One of the hardest things about being a carer is the non-stop nature of it.”

Councillor Donna Crook said: “There are many unpaid carers out there and this would be much appreciated.”

Jeux d’Esprit, a small production company that specialises in light and sound shows, requested £345 to cover the cost of hiring King’s Arms Barn, which is owned by the council.

Jill Richardson, of Milton Close, Henley, said the money would cover the cost of two days’ hire for a show about art history on November 26 and 27 and one-day set-up.

She said: “It is expected that there will be 40 attendees per night and all proceeds will be given to the Chiltern Centre for disabled young adults.”

All three applications were due to be considered by the full council on Tuesday.

• The meeting was informal as it was held in the period of national mourning following the death of the Queen so members could only make recommendations. A minute’s silence was observed at the start.