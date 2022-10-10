New surface

Monday, 10 October 2022

THE resurfacing of a Henley road that was due to take place in July but was postponed because of bad weather will be completed next Friday.

Contractors for Oxfordshire County Council were set to repair the stretch from the roundabout near Marlow Road to Bell Street but heavy rain halted progress.

They had finished repairing New Street, which was strewn with potholes.

The total cost of the work is £434,000.

