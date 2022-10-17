Broken street lights still not repaired after a year

RESIDENTS of Watlington are worried about having to endure another winter without street lights.

It is a year since the broken lamps around the Marlbrook estate were first reported.

Now there is only one working light on the entire estate and residents have complained about the dangers of walking in the dark and the difficulties for people with mobility issues.

One person tripped on the kerb and fell due to the lack of light.

Scottish and Southern Electricity, the company responsible, initially promised to fix the streetlamps in April but the work was delayed.

Now it has pledged to complete the repairs by next month but many residents are doubtful that this will happen.

Freddie van Mierlo, who represents Watlington on Oxfordshire County Council, is supporting the residents.

He said: “I am hopeful they will do something this month or next but, given the track record, I don’t want to take the pressure off.”

He was first made aware of the problem in January and has been trying to resolve it ever since. Councillor van Mierlo said: “I contacted the county council who said it was an SSE responsibility because a connection was broken.

“SSE needed to fix it because they own the cables that connect to the electricity.

“We got in touch with SSE and they gave us a quote to fix it, which was paid for by the council.

“They gave us a deadline of April 6 to have it fixed but that date came and went and nothing happened.

“I was hoping they would do it over summer when the lights are not needed but that didn’t happen.

“Now we are back in a situation where people need streetlights but they are not working, which is very unfair.

“Residents have told me that they have struggled while walking at night and seeing the kerb, especially during winter.”

He said both he and council officers had tried to find out the why the work wasn’t done but without success.

“There has just been delay after delay,” said Cllr van Mierlo. “Emails and phone calls were not being responded to and I became so fed up that I ended up writing to them on Twitter, which got their complaints team involved.

“I think that did the job in terms of shuffling things along but then things went quiet again.

“I then re-engaged with them on Twitter and got the number of the person in charge. He told me that they are going to fix it at either the end of October or beginning of November.

“They will have to dig up part of the road so request that people are patient. I am urging residents to also complain directly to SSE to oblige them to get the work done.

“They can complain on the company’s website. I think that is the only way we are going to get them to move it. I am pushing as hard as I can.”

Cllr van Mierlo said SSE had blamed trees, its contractors and even himself.

He said: “They tried to fix the issue without having to dig up the road by building an alternative connection and that is what we paid for. It turned out that they could not do that and they tried to blame us for applying for the wrong thing. I am not an expert in cables, they are. I just want the problem fixed.

“At one point they were blaming the trees. They said we would have to trim some trees and used that as an excuse.

“Why can’t they just decide on the correct way of doing it and then execute it? It does not matter what the excuse is, or where the problem lies, it just needs to get done.”

Resident Josh Robinson-Ward said: “Many residents over the past year have reported the streetlight by the roundabout at the Marlbrook estate and nothing has been done about it.

“It gets very dark on the roundabout and with winter coming it will be dangerous on the school run for children.”

Fellow resident Caroline Bows said: “I am concerned about the dark roundabout with my son walking home.”

Angela Jacob, of Sycamore Close, said: “I got in touch about the streetlights last spring as they had not been working since the previous autumn.

“The bus stops at a grass verge so you step from a lit bus into total darkness on to uneven ground. I think this alone is unacceptable. We are now nearly a year since the absence of the streetlights.”

After the Henley Standard contacted SSE for comment, contractors were sent on Wednesday to fix the problem.