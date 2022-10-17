15m mast plan goes to appeal

A TELECOMS company has appealed after its plans for a 15m high 5G mast in Emmer Green were rejected.

Three UK had its application to install the mast at the junction of Grove Road and Kidmore End Road turned down by Reading Borough Council in July.

The council said the design, height and bulk of the mast would detract from the visual amenity and appearance of the surrounding area.

The application was opposed by residents and campaign group Keep Emmer Green.

Now C K Hutchinson, which owns Three, has launched an appeal.

A Three spokesman said: “5G rollout is vital for residents and businesses of Emmer Green. We want to offer the local area a great network experience and our planners are determined that a new site was required to deliver it.

“An appeal to the planning inspectorate is part of the planning process. The inspectorate will reach its independent view.”

Residents opposed to the plans have planted bulbs and scattered wildflower seeds at the site in protest.