Monday, 17 October 2022

17 October 2022

New house held up

A COUPLE planning to build a five-bedroom home in Caversham must wait until an archaeological survey has been carried out.

Timothy and Miia Putnam have received planning permission from Reading Borough Council to demolish a house in The Warren and replace it with the two-story property.

Now the survey has been ordered because the land is in an area of “archaeological potential” as a number of Neolithic handaxes have been found there previously.

