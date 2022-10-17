New house held up

Library to host social mornings
SONNING Common library has started weekly social ... [more]
A COUPLE planning to build a five-bedroom home in Caversham must wait until an archaeological survey has been carried out.
Timothy and Miia Putnam have received planning permission from Reading Borough Council to demolish a house in The Warren and replace it with the two-story property.
Now the survey has been ordered because the land is in an area of “archaeological potential” as a number of Neolithic handaxes have been found there previously.
A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave ... [more]
SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is ... [more]
