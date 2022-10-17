Last chance to comment on village homes plan

SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is open for public comment until next week.

Adjustments had to be made to the document by the parish council following South Oxfordshire District Council’s decision to grant planning permission for a retirement village.

Residents have until Thursday, October 20 to comment on the plan. Once the district council has considered any arguments and sent any feedback to the parish council, a village referendum will be held.

The previous version of the plan was submitted in December before approval was given the to Inspired Villages development of 133 flats, which was not included. The original plan, which was passed in 2016, proposed 96 new homes for young families.

Tom Fort, who chairs the neighbourhood development plan working group, said: “This time round it will be a major challenge to convince the village to back our plan because we didn’t want the retirement village and a lot of the community opposed the site.

“Overall, taking everything into consideration, Sonning Common would be better off with an up-to-date neighbourhood plan to dissaude other developers from applying for planning permission.

“It has taken a ridiculous amount of time to get this finished because this application came from nowhere when we had already done a considerable amount of work. Now the key thing is getting backing from the community.”

To comment on the plan, visit https://bit.ly/3Mb168V