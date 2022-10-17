Football club replies to revenue comments

THE chairman of a grassroots football club in Henley has hit back at claims it did not need financial help from the town council.

AFC Henley had applied for a grant worth £2,500 for a small trailer, cover and wheel lock to transport a robotic line marker used to mark out pitches.

As reported in last week’s Henley Standard, the council agreed to the request but Councillor Ken Arlett argued against because he thought the club had enough money to pay for it themselves.

He told a meeting of the council’s finance strategy and management committee: “You only have to look at their current cash balance of £59,000. If they wish to spend some money on this equipment, so be it.”

But club chairman Trevor Howell says Cllr Arlett’s comments could imply that the application was submitted under “false pretences”.

In a letter to this week’s Henley Standard, he says: “I would like to make it absolutely clear that we would not have asked for financial support if we didn’t need it and it is outrageous to suggest that we did.”

Mr Howell says current membership fees of £73,000 do not cover the club’s running costs, which this year are expected to amount to about £168,000.

He adds: “We therefore rely on extra coaching programmes, holiday camps, grants, donations and sponsorship to bring in the additional income needed.

“Sadly, despite out best efforts, we are heading for a deficit by the end of the season.”

Cllr Arlett said he accepted the council’s decision, even though he didn’t agree with it.

He said: “AFC Henley produced figures showing that they had £59,045 cash in hand. This was without subscriptions for this current year that would probably total in excess of £40,000.

“My view was that with tough times coming up for other local organisations when the next round of bids come in next March, the £2,500 would be needed elsewhere.

“Due to AFC’s large bank balance, this was not a grant that I could support. The finance committee and then full council supported the application. We live in a democracy and I accept the council’s decision.”